SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SAP stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,820. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.90. The company has a market cap of $315.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 448.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.67.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

