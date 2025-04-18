Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.97 and traded as low as C$5.35. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$5.43, with a volume of 205,645 shares changing hands.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$674.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

