Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.85 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.07). Indus Gas shares last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07), with a volume of 39,009 shares.
Indus Gas Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £12.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78.
About Indus Gas
Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.
