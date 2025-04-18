Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.63 and traded as low as $15.00. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

Rand Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.08.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a return on equity of 122.04% and a net margin of 15.31%.

Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Rand Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

