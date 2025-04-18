Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.96 and traded as low as $10.54. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 19,848 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 214,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

