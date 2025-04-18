Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.96 and traded as low as $10.54. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 19,848 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
