STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 235.65 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 228.40 ($3.03). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 229.09 ($3.04), with a volume of 32,243 shares changing hands.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £285.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 235.67.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.59 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Insider Activity at STS Global Income & Growth Trust

About STS Global Income & Growth Trust

In other STS Global Income & Growth Trust news, insider Sarah Harvey bought 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £3,945.84 ($5,235.29). 26.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

