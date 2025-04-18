Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,341,800 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 3,665,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,978.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MZDAF remained flat at $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

