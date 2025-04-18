Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,341,800 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 3,665,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,978.4 days.
Mazda Motor Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MZDAF remained flat at $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
