CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.78 and traded as low as C$14.52. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.76, with a volume of 134,004 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRT.UN. National Bankshares set a C$16.25 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores.

