Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.53% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company's stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.45 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.90%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

