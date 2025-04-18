Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 344.0 days.
Givaudan Stock Performance
Shares of Givaudan stock remained flat at $4,356.30 during trading on Friday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $3,294.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5,335.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,320.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,506.23.
About Givaudan
