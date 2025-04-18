Short Interest in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Increases By 44.8%

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.01. 98,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $17.55.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
