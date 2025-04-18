Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Expands By 45.0%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 97,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
