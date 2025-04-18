Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Expands By 45.0%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 97,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

