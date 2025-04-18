Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.75 and traded as low as $23.50. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 7,006 shares traded.
Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71.
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.
