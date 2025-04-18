Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00). Vela Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 243,460,938 shares traded.

Vela Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £569,100.00, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 45.67 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Vela Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.