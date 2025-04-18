Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.06 and traded as low as $79.65. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $80.20, with a volume of 5,363,228 shares traded.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLB. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

