iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.44 and traded as low as $69.73. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $70.01, with a volume of 328,897 shares.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,961,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 640.7% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 41,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 35,829 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000. Climber Capital SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,358,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 841,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,375,000 after acquiring an additional 60,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.