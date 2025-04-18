Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,072.39 ($14.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,266 ($16.80). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 1,256 ($16.66), with a volume of 103,625 shares.

Cohort Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £571.92 million, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,160.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,074.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Insider Activity at Cohort

About Cohort

In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.86), for a total value of £60,009.60 ($79,620.01). Insiders own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Cohort plc (www.cohortplc.com) is the parent company of six innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

Chess Technologies, through its operating businesses Chess Dynamics and Vision4ce, offers surveillance, tracking and fire-control systems to the defence and security markets.

