Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Verint Systems stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. 814,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,900. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,743.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,425. The trade was a 31.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $44,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,561.11. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 840,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64,520 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9,634.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 14,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 916.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verint Systems

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.