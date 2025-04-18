Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$270.86 and traded as high as C$292.42. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$291.64, with a volume of 236,001 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$284.00 to C$301.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$292.64.

The stock has a market cap of C$52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$284.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$271.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total transaction of C$1,722,738.00. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

