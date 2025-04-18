US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHY traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

About US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

