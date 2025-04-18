Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 567.63 ($7.53) and traded as high as GBX 741.50 ($9.84). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 739.50 ($9.81), with a volume of 1,314,503 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 760 ($10.08) to GBX 900 ($11.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 687.50 ($9.12).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BAB

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Babcock International Group Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 696.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 568.82. The company has a market cap of £3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.