Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 567.63 ($7.53) and traded as high as GBX 741.50 ($9.84). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 739.50 ($9.81), with a volume of 1,314,503 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 760 ($10.08) to GBX 900 ($11.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 687.50 ($9.12).
Babcock International Group Price Performance
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.