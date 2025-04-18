Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,958.57 ($65.79) and traded as high as GBX 5,100 ($67.67). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 5,080 ($67.40), with a volume of 57,678 shares changing hands.

CWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.31) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

In related news, insider Jim Brisby sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,011 ($66.49), for a total transaction of £350,770 ($465,397.37). Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

