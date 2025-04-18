Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,958.57 ($65.79) and traded as high as GBX 5,100 ($67.67). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 5,080 ($67.40), with a volume of 57,678 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.31) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, March 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cranswick
Cranswick Trading Down 0.2 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Jim Brisby sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,011 ($66.49), for a total transaction of £350,770 ($465,397.37). Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
About Cranswick
Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.
Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cranswick
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.