VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 106,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UITB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. 128,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,219. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.1708 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 278,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129,887 shares during the period.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

