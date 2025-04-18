VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 106,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:UITB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. 128,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,219. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.1708 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
