Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 309,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TSLQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. 9,040,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,479. The stock has a market cap of $308.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 3.46. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $287.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.