Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 309,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
TSLQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. 9,040,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,479. The stock has a market cap of $308.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 3.46. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $287.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile
The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.