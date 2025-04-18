Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Drops By 37.6%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGITGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,400 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the March 15th total of 757,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,761,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,836. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1964 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 253,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,307.1% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 471,955 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

