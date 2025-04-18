Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Drops By 37.6%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,400 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the March 15th total of 757,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,761,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,836. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1964 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 253,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,307.1% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 471,955 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.