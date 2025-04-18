Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Drops By 37.6%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,400 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the March 15th total of 757,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,761,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,836. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1964 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.