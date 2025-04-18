Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Up 93.2% in March

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,600 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the March 15th total of 289,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,596.0 days.

OTCMKTS SHWGF remained flat at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

