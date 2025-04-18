Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Up 93.2% in March

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,600 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the March 15th total of 289,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,596.0 days.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance
OTCMKTS SHWGF remained flat at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
