EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Trading 9.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 25,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 73,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

EVgo Trading Down 7.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EVgo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 402,331 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

