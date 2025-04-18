Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Shares Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01). Approximately 3,298,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 28,711,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -202.95, a quick ratio of 20.37 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of £10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.80.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

