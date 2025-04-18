Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Increases By 85.6%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,800 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the March 15th total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,094.0 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

Shares of Otsuka stock remained flat at $47.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $66.15.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

