Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Increases By 85.6%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,800 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the March 15th total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,094.0 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
Shares of Otsuka stock remained flat at $47.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $66.15.
Otsuka Company Profile
