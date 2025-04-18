Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Down 54.4% in March

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,100 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 839,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Net Savings Link Price Performance

NSAV traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 4,787,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,375,695. Net Savings Link has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

