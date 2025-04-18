Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Down 54.9% in March

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the March 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 444.0 days.
Gerresheimer Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GRRMF remained flat at $69.75 during trading hours on Friday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33.
Gerresheimer Company Profile
