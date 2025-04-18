Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Down 54.9% in March

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the March 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 444.0 days.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GRRMF remained flat at $69.75 during trading hours on Friday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

