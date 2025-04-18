Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Short Interest Down 55.5% in March

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the March 15th total of 145,700 shares. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stempoint Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Surrozen by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 350,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 167,655 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surrozen by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.
Surrozen Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of SRZN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 4,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,032. Surrozen has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($9.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($6.56). The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surrozen will post -8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Surrozen
Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
Read More
