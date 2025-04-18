Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Down 57.0% in March

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 429,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 196,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.5745 dividend. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.13%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 235.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,801,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $11,028,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,724,000. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,284,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bancolombia by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 138,461 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

