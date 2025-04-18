Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.64 and traded as high as $20.09. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 15,603,651 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

