Matinas Biopharma (NYSE:MTNB) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 25,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 181,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Matinas Biopharma Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56.

Matinas Biopharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of delivering groundbreaking therapies using lipid nanocrystal platform delivery technology to maximize global clinical impact and patient access. The company was founded by Herbert J. Conrad and Jerome D.

