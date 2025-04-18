Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.20. 329,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 476,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

