SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. Approximately 111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.05.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims to provide a broad exposure to Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (SPACs) and newly-listed firms. SPCX was launched on Dec 16, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.