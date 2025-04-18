Team (NYSE:TISI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.28 and traded as high as $23.81. Team shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 48,951 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Team Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $104.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 152.34%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Team

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Team by 11,511.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Team in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Team by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Team by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Team by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 62,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

