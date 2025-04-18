Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) Trading Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ:VEEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 10,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 167,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Veea Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veea in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veea in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Veea Company Profile

Veea Inc provides computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, and cybersecurity solutions. The company offers multiaccess edge computing (MEC) platform that redefines connectivity and computing at the edge by integrating functions of servers, network attached storage (NAS), routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points, IoT gateways, and 4G and 5G connections; and Veea Edge Platform enables direct connections from the optical fiber, cellular, and satellite networks.

