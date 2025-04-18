Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as high as C$1.21. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 300,000 shares trading hands.
Pan Orient Energy Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$60.25 million and a PE ratio of 3.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Pan Orient Energy
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 27 sections of oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pan Orient Energy
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Stock Average Calculator
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.