Spark I Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPKL) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.79. 58,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 28,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Spark I Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Institutional Trading of Spark I Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,320,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spark I Acquisition by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 77,581 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Spark I Acquisition by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,616 shares during the period. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spark I Acquisition Company Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

