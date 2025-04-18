ATS (TSE:ATS) Shares Down 3% – Should You Sell?

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$33.22 and last traded at C$33.42. Approximately 143,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 259,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.47.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ATS from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.56.

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products.

