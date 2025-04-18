Top Technology Stocks Worth Watching – April 18th

NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Alphabet are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are equities issued by companies in the technology sector, encompassing those that develop and manufacture technological products, provide IT services, or drive innovation in digital solutions. These stocks tend to be closely linked with market trends, innovation cycles, and global technological advancements, making them potentially volatile but also offering high growth opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.33. 290,593,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,556,411. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $196.79. 51,328,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,816,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.36 and a 200-day moving average of $230.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $3.83 on Friday, hitting $367.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,940,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,277,339. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.13 and its 200 day moving average is $413.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $468.35.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $501.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,540,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,827,047. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $612.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.32.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $151.08. 32,930,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,296,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.82 and its 200-day moving average is $175.88.

