Promising Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 18th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, UnitedHealth Group, Apple, Eli Lilly and Company, and Palantir Technologies are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to shares of companies with a large market capitalization, typically over $10 billion, that are well-established in their respective industries. These companies are generally considered financially stable and less volatile, making them popular among investors seeking steady performance and reliable returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. 290,593,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,556,411. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $241.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,173,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,997,907. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.33. The company has a market capitalization of $775.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.22, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $443.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,745,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,666,605. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.22 and a 200 day moving average of $501.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $128.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $456.10. 29,048,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $438.50 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.79. 51,328,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,816,091. The company has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.36 and its 200-day moving average is $230.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded up $106.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $841.70. 10,843,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $829.56 and its 200-day moving average is $820.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ PLTR traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.78. 83,698,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,574,831. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.60, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

