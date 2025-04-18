Music Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 18th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, and Spotify Technology are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies operating within the music industry. These companies might include record labels, streaming platforms, live event promoters, and music publishing entities that generate revenue from the creation, production, and distribution of music and entertainment experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $196.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,328,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,816,091. Apple has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.28.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $172.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,456,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,741,255. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.97.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,805,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,607,737. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average is $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $148.43.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. 14,724,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,024,216. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $11.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $574.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,128. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $267.76 and a one year high of $652.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $576.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.49.

