SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.92. 18,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 6,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

SHF Trading Up 16.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $6.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Get SHF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SHF stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SHF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

SHF Company Profile

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.