ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 1,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 18,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

ClimateRock Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClimateRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in ClimateRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new position in ClimateRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of ClimateRock by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 117,351 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClimateRock Company Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

