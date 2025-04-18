Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in March

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 601,400 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 380,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.7 days.
Sasol Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SASOF remained flat at $3.69 during trading hours on Friday. Sasol has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $8.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.
Sasol Company Profile
