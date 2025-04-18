Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in March

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 601,400 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 380,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.7 days.

Sasol Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SASOF remained flat at $3.69 during trading hours on Friday. Sasol has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $8.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.