Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 8,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 398,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Moolec Science had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 140.32%.

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

