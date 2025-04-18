Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.57 and last traded at C$12.62. Approximately 51,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 65,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TNZ. National Bank Financial upgraded Tenaz Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price objective on Tenaz Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Tenaz Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.05 million, a P/E ratio of 194.55 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.69.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

